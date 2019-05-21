See Jason Momoa's NSFW Reaction to the 'Game of Thrones' Finale

Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Jason Momoa really didn't dig the way Game of Thrones ended.

The veteran actor, who appeared in the show throughout season 1, tuned in to watch the series finale and when Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), the bride of his deceased character, Khal Drogo, was killed by Jon Snow (Kit Harington), he lost it -- live-streaming the whole thing on his Instagram Story.

"F**k you! F**k you, punk!" Momoa exclaimed in the clip as Drogon, Daenerys' last remained dragon, can be heard shrieking from the actor's television. The actor also let out some growls of his own while taking in the pivotal scene.

After Snow killed Daenerys, he was imprisoned and ultimately sent back to defend the wall in the north, a fate which Momoa felt wasn't harsh enough after slaying his on-screen wife.

"Let me get this s**t straight," he said on camera, as if addressing Snow again. "You're going back to what the f**k you did in the first place and you killed Khaleesi. Oh my god… We're gonna go to the bars and we're gonna get in a fight."

Earlier in the episode, Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wight) was named King of the Six Kingdoms following Dany's death, another decision that Momoa didn't approve of. He filmed himself cursing and moaning at his TV.

And, if all that didn't confirm the 39-year-old actor's feelings on Daenerys' fate in the finale, he also commented on a tweet of Clarke's on Monday, writing, "I love u madly… Baby that episode killed me."

Momoa's character faced a similarly tragic death in season 1. After he was wounded, Daenerys enlisted a witch to try and heal him. However, the conjurer only exacerbated the Dothraki leader's illness, saving his life but leaving him catatonic and forcing his Khaleesi to smother him as a mercy.

