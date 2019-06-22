Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Share PDA Pics in Paris

Are Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas getting ready for wedding no. 2 in Paris?

The couple have been sharing enviable shots from the City of Love this week, sparking speculation that they might be preparing for their second wedding ceremony -- following their surprise Las Vegas nuptials after the Billboard Music Awards last month. A source told ET following the Vegas wedding that the lovebirds were planning a bigger, more formal ceremony in Paris for all their friends and family to attend.

On Saturday, both Turner and Jonas posted the same sweet PDA selfie, with the caption, "🇫🇷 me 😏." (Get it?)

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar earlier this month, Jonas opened up the couple's quickie Vegas wedding, explaining, "We had to do a legal marriage before we did a real, big one. It was either the courthouse, or our version, and I preferred our version. Friends, Elvis and Ring Pops."

At the time, ET's source said, "Joe and Sophie are a couple that loves to have fun and live in the moment, and that's exactly what getting hitched in Vegas was...The couple does plan to have a more formal wedding with their family and friends, but this ceremony was just fun."

Jonas also opened up in the Harper's interview about how he knew Turner was "the one," telling the outlet that the Game of Thrones star actually helped him repair his relationships with his brothers, Nick and Kevin Jonas ahead of their massively successful Jonas Brothers reunion this year.

"It encouraged me to see she has such a great relationship with her brothers," he says. "That was really a big thing for me to be able to look at, and say, 'I gotta get my s**t together.'"

The couple have already celebrated their bachelor and bachelorette parties as well, with Joe heading off to Ibiza with his brothers and a group of friends -- and eventually, the police. Sophie and her pals, including her Game of Thrones co-star and maid of honor Maisie Williams, celebrated her bachelorette festivities in Benidorm, Spain, last week.

