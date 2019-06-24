The countdown is on to Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ second wedding!

With the couple and their entourage having touched down in Paris, France, ET has learned that the big day will take place this weekend amid a fun-filled week of boat rides, meals and hang time.

“Sophie and Joe are in Paris with their family and friends. The couple is set to get married this weekend, with a week full of dinners, boat rides and time to enjoy one another,” the source says. “Sophie and Joe always have fun and want this weekend to be just that.”

The festivities come just weeks after the pair officially wed in a ceremony involving an Elvis Presley impersonator in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“The wedding will be much more traditional than their Vegas ceremony, but will still have their fun flair built in,” the source says.

Turner and Jonas have shared several stunning snaps from Paris over the last week, including a romantic shot with the Eiffel Tower in the background.

By Sunday, many of the pair's friends and family had arrived in the City of Love, with Jonas’ brother, Nick Jonas, spotted out and about with his wife, Priyanka Chopra.

The couple’s actor pal, Wilmer Valderrama, and his reported girlfriend, Amanda Pacheco, have also been snapped in Paris.

Jonas and Turner aren’t the only ones enjoying multiple wedding ceremonies.

His brother famously marked his nuptials to Chopra with several events, while model Karlie Kloss, just tied the knot with Joshua Kushner for the second time over the weekend.

See more on the weddings below.

