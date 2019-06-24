Inside Karlie Kloss' Star-Studded Surprise Second Wedding Weekend

Eight months after tying the knot with businessman Joshua Kushner, Karlie Kloss had a surprise second wedding over the weekend.

In a star-studded ceremony attended by Katy Perry, her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, and Mila Kunis, Kloss enjoyed her second nuptials at the Bush Creek Ranch in Wyoming, where the couple appeared to have a Wild West Weekend theme, according to a photo posted by the model on her Instagram Story.

“Best weekend ever. More later, but for now 😴,” she captioned another Instagram Story, showing guests gathered to watch fireworks in the night sky.

“My cowboy,” Kloss, 26, then captioned what appeared to be a slideshow of wedding photos on her Instagram on Monday.

In the pics, the blonde beauty sported a long-sleeved, off-the-shoulder gown by Jonathan Simkhai while cuddled up to 34-year-old Kushner, whose brother is Jared Kushner (U.S. president Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser.)

Another post showed guests posing with the happy couple while donning their best western threads

”Party on the prairie,” Kloss captioned the post.

Bloom, meanwhile, shared a photo of him and Perry posing against lush greenery and a spectacularly sunlit sky while congratulating the pair.

“Wonderful weekend of being loved and celebrating love, congrats to a beautiful union @karliekloss @joshuakushner ❤,” he captioned the photo, in which he lovingly gazed into Perry’s eyes while rocking a cowboy hat and blue shirt.

He later shared a video from a horse riding trip on his Instagram Story, with the caption, “Gonna take my horse to the old town road.” Kloss was also snapped on a horse.

Diane von Furstenberg and Derek Blasberg were also at the celebrations.

Kloss converted to Judaism in June last year and wed Kushner at a Jewish ceremony in upstate New York a few months later.

See more on the model below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

NEWS: Karlie Kloss Shares New Intimate Pics From Her and Joshua Kushner's Wedding Day

NEWS: Taylor Swift Didn't Attend Karlie Kloss' Wedding and Here's Why

NEWS: Karlie Kloss Answers Jennifer Lawrence's Question of Whether She's Still Friends With Taylor Swift

Related Gallery