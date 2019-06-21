Katy Perry stepped out to support fiancé Orlando Bloom’s ex-wife, Miranda Kerr, on Thursday night in Los Angeles, California.

Kerr was celebrating the launch of a new product in her Kora Organics skincare line.

She took to social media afterward and shared a colorful photo showing her at the event with Perry, who was dressed in a pretty peach ensemble, and Perry’s sister, Angela Hudson, who was rocking yellow.

Kerr, 36, meanwhile, donned a bright pink dress and cradled her baby bump.

“Thanks for shining bright with me @katyperry & Angela 💛🧡💖 @koraorganics #NoniBright,” Kerr captioned the pic.

Perry, 34, then commented on the snap, writing, “Cutie patooties fresh n fruity!”

Sofia Richie also attended the event, posting a photo with Kerr as well as Instagram Stories from the launch.

Kerr split with Bloom in 2013 after three years of marriage. They share an 8-year-old son, Flynn. Kerr has since married Evan Spiegel, with whom she’s expecting their second child.

See more on Kerr and Perry below.

