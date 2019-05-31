Orlando Bloom's proposal to Katy Perry was next level, she says.

During an interview with Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp, the "Never Really Over" singer recalled the night that the Pirates of the Caribbean star asked for her hand in marriage, comparing it to a romantic gesture that Kanye West has done for Kim Kardashian West.

"I just remember meeting him at dinner at this place, this Italian restaurant because, when I get a pass, I just want to stuff my face with pasta," she said. "So, I get there and, I mean, he's, like, clean-shaven. He's not wearing tennis shoes. I'm like, 'Ah, s**t, something is going down!'"

Knowing that something was up as Bloom started breathing heavily, Perry then shared how they got into a helicopter and "he asked me to marry him. We landed on this building and then went downstairs and my family and friends were there and the most flowers you've ever seen."

"It's like when Kanye does that for Kim, you're like, ‘Oh my god!'" she explained. "And I was like, ‘Oh my god! He's great. I love him very much."

The couple announced their engagement the day after Valentine's Day, sharing a photo of the two and showing off Perry's unique and stunning flower-shaped ring. Back in March, a source told ET that the pair is in no rush to walk down the aisle.

"Both have been married before and know what they want to do different this time," the source said of Perry's ex, Russell Brand, and Bloom's former wife, Miranda Kerr.

The source added that the couple is focused on enjoying their life, rather than stressing over planning their wedding day.

For more on the engaged twosome, watch below.

