Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom aren't rushing down the aisle just yet!

Following the duo's helicopter engagement last month, a source tells ET that Perry and Bloom "have started planning their wedding, but there is no rush."

"Both have been married before and know what they want to do different this time," the source says of Perry's ex, Russell Brand, and Bloom's former wife, Miranda Kerr.

The source adds that the couple is focused on enjoying their life, rather than stressing over planning their wedding day.

"Katy and Orlando love to have fun together, in life and with their friends, and that’s what they are planning for their big day," the source says. "The couple is serious about their future, but they aren’t stressing about hammering everything out now. Katy and Orlando are both very busy, and when things slow down they will get married, but right now there is no set date."

Despite the slow-moving planning for Perry and Bloom's nuptials, a source previously told ET that the couple is "over the moon" about their Valentine's Day engagement.

"They talked about an engagement even before their breakup in 2017 but Katy wasn't ready," the source said. "She just wasn't ready at first but soon after some time away, she knew Orlando was the right man for her life."

"They have been very hush-hush about it but have known for a very long time they wanted to be engaged,” the source added. "They have been preparing for this."

Watch the video below for more on the couple.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Katy Perry and Fiance Orlando Bloom Attend Kanye West’s Sunday Service -- Pics!

Katy Perry Asks Fiance Orlando Bloom If He's 'Sure' He Wants to Spend the 'Rest of His Life' With Her

Katy Perry Wants Lionel Richie to Sing at Her and Orlando Bloom's Wedding

Related Gallery