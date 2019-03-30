Miranda Kerr is baby bumpin'!

The 35-year-old model took to Instagram on Saturday to debut her burgeoning belly, just one day after her rep confirmed to ET that she's pregnant.

Kerr is expecting baby No. 2 with husband Evan Spiegel, just 10 months after she gave birth to their first child together, a baby boy named Hart. The former Victoria's Secret model is also mom to 8-year-old son Flynn with her ex-husband, Orlando Bloom. "Miranda, Evan, Flynn and Hart are looking forward to welcoming the newest member to their family," Kerr's rep told ET on Friday.

The soon-to-be mother of three cradled her stomach in the photo she posted to Instagram on Saturday. She captioned the post, "🤰🏻💖👼🏻."

Kerr married Spiegel in 2017, while Bloom recently got engaged to Katy Perry. The exes, however, have remained on good terms.

In a 2016 interview with Harper's Bazaar, the Australian model revealed that she relocated from New York to Los Angeles so that she, Bloom and their son could be "close as a family."

"Orlando and I were living in New York, and we loved it there," she recalled. "But we were considering what the best options were for our son. Orlando owned a place in Malibu, and he was saying that he wanted to move here. We thought it would be a better lifestyle for Flynn. He could be outside playing year-round, playing in the sand. We could have a garden."

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel Expecting Second Child Together, 10 Months After Welcoming Son

Miranda Kerr Gives Birth to Baby No. 2!

Pregnant Miranda Kerr and Husband Evan Spiegel Go Glam in L.A.

Related Gallery