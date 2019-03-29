Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel's family is growing!

The 35-year-old model is pregnant again, 10 months after welcoming her first child with Spiegel -- a baby boy named Hart. Kerr is also mom to 8-year-old son Flynn with her ex-husband, Orlando Bloom.

"Miranda, Evan, Flynn and Hart are looking forward to welcoming the newest member to their family," Kerr's rep tells ET.

Kerr and the Snapchat CEO, 28, married in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles in May 2017, less than a year after getting engaged. The two met at a dinner in 2014.

The Australian model shared a funny story about how Flynn couldn't wait to become a big brother during her 2018 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, moths before giving birth to Hart.

"Evan and I had been together for a while and he was like, 'When are we going to have another baby brother or sister?'" Kerr recalled. "And we were like, 'Look, we've got to get married first.'"

"So, the day after the wedding he comes running in and he's like, 'Mommy, is it in there?' I was like, 'Honey, give it a minute,'" she added.

