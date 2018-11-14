New 'Project Runway' Host Karlie Kloss Reveals Season 17 Set

The new season of Project Runway is shaping up!

Karlie Kloss, who took over hosting duties from Heidi Klum, took to Instagram on Wednesday to show off the series' brand-new set for season 17.

"Psst! We're backstage at Project Runway, and I'm going to take you guys... this is the all-new set of Project Runway," Kloss said in the video, while panning the camera around the stage. "This is where the designers sit, and this is where my fellow judges and I sit. Brandon [Maxwell] sits here, Nina [Garcia] sits here, Elaine [Welteroth] sits here, and I sit here."

"The designers are awesome, the set is awesome, and I'm just so excited to share with you the new season of Project Runway," she added, before blowing a kiss to the camera.

Klum and Tim Gunn exited the series in September, after 16 seasons with Project Runway. They reflected on the show while speaking with ET at the 2018 Creative Arts Emmys that month.

“I remember I had to write the show, sell the show and I remember walking to all these different networks and trying to explain why it would be interesting to watch designers create and it was a really hard sell at the time, but we finally did get to be on the air and it's been a baby of ours for 16 years," Klum said. "But now [it] can walk by itself, on its own.”

“You know I'll never get rid of my husband -- we're husband and wife forever -- but our baby is old enough to walk by itself," she added.

