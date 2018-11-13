While Project Runway is set to return to Bravo for season 17, Lifetime still has one more season of Project Runway All Stars. And it’s going to be epic.

ET can exclusively reveal that All Stars will determine the first-ever “world champion of the catwalk” when it welcomes seven foreign champions -- all winners of international editions of Project Runway -- to compete against seven previous winners from the U.S. for its seventh and final season on the network. Contestants include winners from Australia, Brazil, Canada, the Netherlands and the U.K.

Check out the competition (and a first look at the new season) below:

Representing the U.S. seasons:

Irina Shabayeva from Brooklyn, NY

Winner, PR Season 6

Seth Aaron Henderson from Vancouver, WA

Winner, PR Season 7 and All Stars Season 3

Anya Ayoung-Chee from West Indies

Winner, PR Season 9

Dmitry Sholokhov from New York, NY

Winner, PR Season 10 and All Stars Season 4

Michelle Lesniak from Portland, OR

Winner, PR Season 11

Sean Kelly from Brooklyn, New York

Winner, PR Season 13

Anthony Auld from San Antonio, TX

Winner, All Stars Season 2



Representing the international seasons:

Juli Grbac from Australia

Winner, Project Runway Australia Season 1

Christina Exie from Australia

Winner, Project Runway Australia Season 4

Cynthia Hayashi from Brazil

Winner, Project Runway Brazil Season 1

Django Steenbakker from the Netherlands

Winner, Project Runway Netherlands Season 1

Jasper Garvida from England

Winner, Project Runway U.K. Season 3

Evan Biddell from Canada

Winner, Project Runway Canada Season 1

Sunny Fong from Canada

Winner, Project Runway Canada Season 2

In addition to a grand prize of $100,000, a fashion spread in Marie Claire, a Brother Sewing and Embroidery studio, a trip for two to London provided by butterLONDON and the opportunity to create a capsule collection with JC Penney, the department store will be selling the winning designs immediately following that week’s competition.

Hosted by Alyssa Milano, the series welcomes back longtime judges Isaac Mizrahi and Georgina Chapman as well as mentor and Marie Claire editor-in-chief Anne Fulenwider. They will be joined by a roster of A-list guest judges: Debra Messing, Vanessa Williams, Anna Camp, Andrew Rannells, Andrea Riseborough, Cynthia Erivo, Asia Kate Dillon, Wendy Williams, Tamron Hall, Danica Patrick, Disney stars Sofia Carson and Peyton List, designers Reem Acra and Rebecca Minkoff, fashion icon Iris Apfel, models Lily Aldridge, Olivia Culpo, Joan Smalls, Martha Hunt and Jasmine Tookes, and the fiercest judge of all, Nina Garcia.

While the new season marks the last for All Stars on Lifetime, the reality competition will continue on Bravo. However, the upcoming 17th season will also be notably different, with host Heidi Klum and mentor Tim Gunn both departing to partner on a new fashion-themed reality competition for Amazon. They have been replaced by model Karlie Kloss and past Project Runway winner Christian Siriano. Additionally, Zac Posen, who joined the judging panel in season 11, is also leaving the series.

The final season of Project Runway All Stars premieres Wednesday, Jan. 2 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

