Sophie Turner has the blushing bride look down!

On Thursday, the 23-year-old Dark Phoenix actress was spotting arriving at her pre-wedding party in the south of France. Turner held hands with Joe Jonas as they entered Hotel Crillon le Brave, the site of their bash. While Jonas, 29, looked dapper in a dark, striped suit and white shirt, it was Turner that stole the show.

The Game of Thrones star, who wore her hair in a sleek updo, opted for a square neck, column gown by Cushnie for the occasion. The ivory gown, which Turner paired with metallic heels, comes from the brand's 2020 bridal collection and includes a detachable train.

The happy couple's night out comes ahead of their second wedding, which, ET has learned, will take place this weekend. The festivities come just weeks after the pair officially wed in a ceremony involving an Elvis Presley impersonator in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"Sophie and Joe are in Paris with their family and friends. The couple is set to get married this weekend, with a week full of dinners, boat rides and time to enjoy one another," the source said. "Sophie and Joe always have fun and want this weekend to be just that."

"The wedding will be much more traditional than their Vegas ceremony, but will still have their fun flair built in," the source added.

Turner and Jonas' famous family is making the journey to Paris for the occasion, including Jonas' brothers, Kevin and Nick, and their wives, Danielle Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, respectively.

The couple's friend, Wilmer Valderrama, and his reported girlfriend, Amanda Pacheco, have also been snapped in Paris ahead of the big day.

