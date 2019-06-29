Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Celebrate Second Wedding in France

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have said "I do" for the second time!

The couple had a more formal wedding in France on Saturday after already tying the knot in May with a low-key Las Vegas ceremony, a source tells ET.

"Joe and Sophie were married today in front of family and friends," the source shared on Saturday. "The couple enjoyed a nice week having fun at numerous events celebrating their union. Today was everything they wanted."

Turner said "I do" in a Louis Vuitton gown, according to UsWeekly. Among the guests was Nick Jonas' wife Priyanka Chopra, who had a glamorous quick photoshoot outside the venue.

Also ahead of the ceremony, Joe and his brother Kevin had a brotherly moment outside.

Moreover, Chopra and Nick looked stunning together while posing for family wedding pics.

Joe looked dapper in a black undershirt, while Nick, Kevin and the rest of the groomsmen had on classic tuxedos.

Jonas, 29, and Turner, 23, first married in a surprise wedding ceremony officiated by an Elvis impersonator after the Billboard Music Awards on May 1, which Diplo livestreamed. ET confirmed the union with a copy of the couple's marriage license, which was signed that day.

Jonas later admitted Diplo ruined the secret.

"I love Diplo, but he loves his 'gram more than a 13-year-old," he said during his appearance on the U.K.'s Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp radio show. "He posts every five seconds. He literally, like, livestreamed with dog face filters."

"We just laughed, we loved it," Jonas added. "We thought it was ridiculous. And I just love that he was walking into the chapel and he's like, 'Going to hit this wedding real quick,' [in his Instagram Story]."

Turner also talked about Diplo livestreaming their wedding during her appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

"We didn't choose him to be our wedding photographer," she joked, adding, "He just kind of decided to livestream it."

Still, the two always planned on having a more formal wedding ceremony following their Vegas nuptials, a source told ET in May.

"Joe and Sophie are a couple that loves to have fun and live in the moment, and that's exactly what getting hitched in Vegas was," the source said. "The couple does plan to have a more formal wedding with their family and friends, but this ceremony was just fun."

Jonas recently celebrated his bachelor party in Ibiza.

"Joe wanted to celebrate with his friends and family and is doing so on a yacht," a source told ET about the festivities.

Turner also recently celebrated her bachelorette party with a trip to Benidorm, Spain, which included her close friend and fellow Game of Thrones star, Maisie Williams.

Jonas and Turner got engaged in October 2017, when Jonas announced that he popped the question. He Instagrammed a picture of her showing off her gorgeous engagement ring.

"She said yes," he wrote.

Jonas recently opened up about falling in love with Turner while the Jonas Brothers band was on a break in the band's Amazon documentary, Chasing Happiness.

"In finding myself I was also able to find a partner," he said. "The impact of falling in love has made me want to be a better man, a better person. And, ultimately, made me a better brother."

For more on the couple's amazing Vegas wedding, watch the video below:

