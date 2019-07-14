Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are living married life to the fullest.

The couple took to social media on Sunday morning to share dreamy photos from their honeymoon after tying the knot for the second time in France last month. After saying "I do" in a star-studded ceremony attended by family and friends on June 29, the newlyweds headed to a luxury resort in the Maldives. Judging by their pics, what followed was clearly equal parts R&R and adventure.

"Paradise ☀️🌊✨ such a magical place #discoversoneva," Turner captioned a slideshow of her and Jonas relaxing by the water, drinking tropical beverages and chowing down on sushi.

Jonas, meanwhile, shared an aerial video of himself enjoying their resort's epic waterslide. The "Sucker" singer also shared sweet pics of his wife striking a pose in a pink one-piece and staring out into the distance on a picturesque beach. "I found happiness. 🏝😎♥️#discoversoneva," he captioned his post.

Though Turner, 23, and Jonas, 29, married in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas on May 1, a source told ET that it was always the plan to have a more traditional wedding later.

"Sophie and Joe knew the moment they decided to tie the knot in Vegas that they would do it 'right' the second time around,” the source said. "They both are spontaneous and loved their Vegas wedding but there was never a question as to if they would get married 'properly,' as they referred to it, later in the year."



"They just needed to plan so they could create a perfect fairy tale, which is what they did," ET's source added. "Sophie wanted to have a very traditional, almost royal wedding and never ever considered wearing anything but white. France was the obvious choice for both of them because they felt it's not only truly beautiful, but also an ideal spot in the summer for everyone to come together."

See more in the video below.

