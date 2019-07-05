See Sophie Turner’s Gorgeous Sparkling Wedding Ring from Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner gave fans a first glimpse of her sparkling wedding ring from Joe Jonas in a video posted on social media on Friday.

The newlywed, who enjoyed her second wedding to the musician in the South of France, on Saturday, took to her Instagram Stories to discuss soccer.

During the clip, in which she gave a shout-out to American player, Alex Morgan, Turner’s bling could be seen as she rested her chin on her hand.

The ring appeared to be a diamond-encrusted band, sitting next to her engagement ring.

The France wedding came after the pair said “I do,” in a lower key Las Vegas ceremony in May.

Following their latest nuptials, they headed on their honeymoon, where Turner made her post from.

“I’m on my honeymoon, I’m not really looking at my phone much, but I feel like this deserves a mention,” the Game of Thrones star explained. “Unfortunately, the U.K. women’s football team lost at the World Cup and of course I’m incredibly sad and incredibly proud of that team, but I am so honored that we lost to such an incredible team -- the U.S. women’s football team.”

“Alex Morgan, I’m honored that you thought of me,” Turner added, referring to Morgan pretending to drink tea after the win -- a move she later said was in honor of Turner who often ends her Instagram Stories with the words, “and that’s the tea.”

Instagram/Sophie Turner

While Morgan has received some backlash to the move, Turner concluded the post by saying she’s, “really f***ing proud” of the athlete.

A day earlier, Turner and Jonas shared their first official wedding portrait, a stunning black-and-white snap showing the couple walking down the aisle beaming after being declared husband and wife.

See more on the couple’s star-studded French wedding below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Sophie Turner Shares First Photo of Gown from Second Wedding to Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner and Katharine McPhee Joke About Paparazzi Stalking Their Honeymoons

Inside Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Emotional, Ultra-Private Wedding in France

Related Gallery