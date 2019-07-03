Sophie Turner and Katharine McPhee are trying to keep the paparazzi away.

Both stars tied the knot in Europe over the weekend, and continue to be hounded by the cameras as they enjoy their honeymoons with their husbands. On Tuesday, McPhee, who wed David Foster, took to Twitter to jokingly point the paps to the Game of Thrones star and her new hubby, Joe Jonas.

"To the pack of paps stalking me while I’m in the middle of the ocean in Europe - Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are just two yachts over. Please focus on what truly matters," the American Idol alum, who is honeymooning in Italy, tweeted.

To the pack of paps stalking me while I’m in the middle of the ocean in Europe - Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are just two yachts over. Please focus on what truly matters. — Kat McPhee (@katharinemcphee) July 2, 2019

Turner took notice of McPhee's tweet and replied, "Can’t wait to travel to Cabo tomorrow together! See you at the airport. #tequila."

Can’t wait to travel to Cabo tomorrow together! See you at the airport. #tequila — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) July 3, 2019

The 69-year-old musician and the 35-year-old former Smash star got married in London. On Wednesday, she shared photos of her stunning wedding dress, which was custom made by Zac Posen.

The most perfect day with the most perfect husband. 💕 pic.twitter.com/LWgaEGCLpE — Kat McPhee (@katharinemcphee) July 3, 2019

Meanwhile, Turner and Jonas said "I do" in France last Saturday after already tying the knot in a surprise Las Vegas wedding. The actress reportedly wore a Louis Vuitton gown.

For more on Turner and Jonas' nuptials, watch below.

