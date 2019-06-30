That’s amore!



Following their London nuptials on Friday, Katharine McPhee and David Foster jetted off to Italy where they have been kicking back, going on boat rides and basking in stunning views of the Mediterranean on their honeymoon.



While dining at a beachside restaurant over the weekend, the 35-year-old actress took a moment to share a sweet photo of herself and her new husband looking extra cozy during their meal.



McPhee also shared some video from their time out on the water and a still of Foster leaning on a car just as the sun is setting behind him.

The American Idol alum, who changed her name on Instagram to Katharine Foster, confirmed that she and Foster had tied the knot with an old clip showcasing her singing "Somewhere Over the Rainbow."



"Exactly 13 years ago today my very first single, Somewhere Over The Rainbow, was released right after Idol. Today... I’m marrying the man who produced it," she wrote. "Life is full of beautiful coincidences, isn’t it? Thank you for taking me over the rainbow, David. ❤️"

Over the weekend, Foster also shared a photo following the wedding ceremony. In it, his new bride is smiling at him in her wedding gown during a car-ride amid the festivities.



"I’m the best seat ever," he lovingly captioned the picturesque moment.

ET confirmed last July that McPhee and Foster had gotten engaged. Soon after, she posted a screenshot of a text exchange offering some insights into the fateful moment when he popped the question.

"He did it at the top of this mountain in Anacapri," the texts state. "Totally dark only stars. Thankfully he didn't push me off the cliff. He said it was one or the other. And in the end he spared me."

See more on the pair in the video below.

