David Foster and Katharine McPhee Are Married

Congratulations to David Foster and Katharine McPhee!

The 69-year-old musician and the 35-year-old former Smash star tied the knot on Friday in London, England, according to multiple reports. Earlier in the day, McPhee shared a sweet message for Foster on Instagram.

"Exactly 13 years ago today my very first single, Somewhere Over The Rainbow, was released right after Idol. Today... I’m marrying the man who produced it," she wrote. "Life is full of beautiful coincidences, isn’t it? Thank you for taking me over the rainbow, David. ❤️"

This is the second marriage for McPhee and the fifth for Foster. McPhee was previously married to Nick Cokas from 2008 to 2016, while Foster was previously married to B.J. Cook, Rebecca Dyer, Linda Thompson and Yolanda Hadid. He has eight kids -- Sara, Erin, Amy, Gary, Jordan, Allison, Greg and Tim -- from his previous marriages.

Foster and McPhee were first romantically linked in May 2017 and got engaged last July. Foster's rep told ET that he popped the question while the two were vacationing in Europe.

Since the engagement, McPhee hasn't been shy about clapping back at people criticizing the couple's 34-year age difference.

"Y'all should be worrying more about registering to vote and midterm elections than who's marrying me," she tweeted last July.

In January, McPhee shared on Instagram she was doing wedding dress fittings in London -- where she's currently based thanks to her starring role in the West End production of Waitress -- and posted a stunning pic of her in a bridal gown. Of course, it wasn't the one she picked for her big day.

The pre-wedding festivities continued in May, when her Waitress co-stars threw her a surprise bachelorette party, complete with a stripper, shots and a tiara vail reading "bride."

Prior to the wedding, both McPhee and Foster clearly couldn't wait to tie the knot. Foster shared a selfie of his fiancee showing off her engagement ring in February, writing, "I won the lottery!!!"

ET chatted with McPhee and Foster last November, where he adorably spoke for her after she was ordered to go on vocal rest. Watch the video below for more:

