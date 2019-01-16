Katharine McPhee Looks Stunning as She Tries on Wedding Dresses

Katharine McPhee is getting ready to tie the knot!

The 34-year-old singer -- who's currently in London rehearsing for her starring role in the West End's production of Waitress -- took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a shot from her search for wedding dress ahead of her nuptials to music producer, David Foster.

McPhee spent the special day with her soon-to-be step daughter, who's also a fashion stylist, Jordan Foster. McPhee's 69-year-old husband-to-be has four other grown daughters: Allison, Amy, Sara and Erin.

In the pic, McPhee wows in a low back, pure white dress with a long veil. The shot features the back of the dress with McPhee peering over her shoulder to reveal a glowing smile.

"Wedding dress fittings today with @jordiefos! It was such a happy day. (It’s not the dress, but just wanted to share) ❤️," McPhee wrote alongside the shot.

It seems it was an emotional day for McPhee, who told a fan in the comments that she cried during the fitting.

Additionally, Erin Foster commented on the pic, calling her future step-mother "so cuuuuute."

The pair got engaged last summer and, when ET caught up with the couple back in November, Foster said that they are on a "slow, but great plan" when it comes tot their wedding.

During the interview, McPhee was unable to speak due to being on vocal rest, so her fiance answered the questions for her, even describing her breakthrough career moment.

“My breakthrough moment really was my mom teaching me to sing all those years ago, but many people would think it’s American Idol because that’s where I really first gained my notoriety and since then I’ve been on two TV series,” Foster said on McPhee's behalf before the pair burst into laughter.

