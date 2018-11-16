With less than a week before Thanksgiving, Katharine McPhee is getting into the holiday spirit.

The 34-year-old singer Waitress actress took to Instagram on Friday to share a hilarious photo of herself, her fiance, David Foster, and his daughters -- Sara, 37, Erin, 36, Amy, 45, Jordan, 32, and Allison, 48 -- photoshopped onto the Meet The Fockers movie poster.

“Coming this Thanksgiving day 🦃,” captioned the Thanksgiving family pic, which shows McPhee sitting on the 69-year-old "I Will Be There With You" singer's lap, while his five daughters are next to him.

"Meet the Fosters. Mommy's home," the silly poster reads.

Amy joked with her soon-to-be step-mom, writing, "I love the part in the film when you formally adopt us. So emotional," with McPhee replying, "I know. That was such a good note you gave the director. Really effective."

McPhee and Foster got engaged over the summer. ET spoke with the pair last week at the Breakthrough Prize gala, where the musician shared that the two are on a "slow, but great plan," when it comes to planning their wedding.

Since the twosome announced their engagement, David's daughters have joked with McPhee about her becoming their new mom.

Over the summer, McPhee posted a photo of herself on a trip to Stuart Island in British Columbia. In the comments section, David’s daughter, Erin, wrote, “FEELS LIKE I COULD HAVE BEEN INVITED ON THIS BEAUTIFUL TRIP.”

Not missing a beat, McPhee quickly replied, “@erinfoster, mommy and daddy need alone time.”

See more on the couple, below.

RELATED CONTENT:

David Foster Adorably Answers Questions for Katharine McPhee While She's on Vocal Rest (Exclusive)

Katharine McPhee Jokes She’s Shipping Fiance David Foster’s Daughters to Switzerland

Katharine McPhee Jokes With David Foster’s Daughter That ‘Mommy and Daddy Need Alone Time’

Related Gallery