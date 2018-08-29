Katharine McPhee has no problem joking around with her soon-to-be stepkids!

The 34-year-old American Idol alum is currently vacationing with her fiance, David Foster, on Stuart Island in British Columbia, and took to Instagram to share pics from the trip. In one photo, McPhee is posing outdoors on a deck overlooking the water and rocking an “Alpha Female” T-shirt.

“Country album drops this week,” the actress-singer jokingly captioned the pic.

In the comments section, David’s 36-year-old daughter, Erin Foster, wrote, “FEELS LIKE I COULD HAVE BEEN INVITED ON THIS BEAUTIFUL TRIP.”

Not missing a beat, McPhee quickly replied, “@erinfoster, mommy and daddy need alone time.”

The family seems to enjoy poking fun at the 34-year age difference between 68-year-old David and his future bride.

In July, Erin commented “Mommmyyy” on a photo of the couple, while her sister, Sara Foster, wrote shortly after the engagement announcement: “Out of the country. What did I miss?”

McPhee wasn’t just interested in messing around with her future stepdaughters. When one commenter wrote, “Your fiancee’s already cheating on you,” she replied, “Is he now?? Please give gets!”

