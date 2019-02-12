David Foster feels very lucky to have Katharine McPhee in his life.

The 69-year-old musician took to Instagram on Monday to repost a selfie of his bride-to-be showing off her engagement ring, along with a sweet message for her fiance.

"Far away from each other but still can't wait to marry you @davidfoster," the 34-year-old actress captioned the snap. "Yes I have a full face of makeup on. Probably won't wash it off either till tomorrow."

For his repost, Foster simply added the caption, "I won the lottery!"

The pair got engaged in June 2018. In November, Foster told ET they are on a "slow, but great plan" when it comes to getting ready for their big day.

As for what she'll wear when she walks down the aisle, McPhee recently tried on some stunning wedding gowns!

