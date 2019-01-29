Katharine McPhee Snaps Back at Troll Who Says Her Marriage Won't Last

Katharine McPhee is not letting snarky comments fly by.

Ever since getting engaged to David Foster, 69, the Waitress star has dealt with a slew of online reactions that haven't always been positive. Earlier this week, McPhee updated fans on her wedding, jokingly tweeting, "Picking your bridal party is like a real life Myspace Top 8," referencing the former popular social networking sight.

While some fans tried to help her make her decision, one user left a nasty comment on an Instagram post that shared her tweet. "Except Myspace lasted longer than this marriage ever will," someone wrote, which prompted the 34-year-old singer to quip back, "I'm assuming also lasted longer than any relationship you ever had with a hairdresser."

picking your bridal party is like a real life Myspace top 8 — Kat McPhee (@katharinemcphee) January 27, 2019

That same day, the American Idol alum also posted a photo of a quote about age on Instagram that read, "I hate people that say age is only a number...Age is clearly also a word."

”I'm Katharine McPhee and I approve this message," she captioned the shot.

McPhee and Foster got engaged last summer, and also had to endure some negative comments from people criticizing their engagement and how much older the musician is compared to her.

"Y’all should be worrying more about registering to vote and midterm elections than who’s marrying me," she tweeted in July. "Thank you for coming to my TED talk."

ET caught up with the couple back in November, Foster said that they are on a "slow, but great plan" when it comes to their wedding.

Meanwhile, just last week, the bride-to-be took to Instagram to share photos from her wedding dress fitting. McPhee spent the special day with her soon-to-be stepdaughter, fashion stylist, Jordan Foster.

In the pic, McPhee wows in a low back, pure white dress with a long veil. The shot features the back of the dress with McPhee peering over her shoulder to reveal a glowing smile.

