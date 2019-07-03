Sophie Turner's wedding gown is stunning!

The Game of Thrones star married Joe Jonas for the second time at Le Château de Tourreau in France on Saturday -- and we now have the first look at her gorgeous gown. Turner, who wore a chic white BEVZA jumpsuit to her and Jonas' first wedding in Las Vegas in May, went for a much more traditional look this time around.

The 23-year-old actress chose a white gown by Louis Vuitton, featuring a full skirt and capped sleeves. She paired the look with a floaty veil. "Mr and Mrs Jonas," she captioned the first photo of her dress on Wednesday night. Jonas also shared the photo on his social media.

Louis Vuitton's Nicolas Ghesquière offered fans a closer look at the gown on his Instagram. "Absolut beauty @sophiet," he wrote alongside a snap from a fitting.

While Turner was able to keep photos of her gown under wraps, the Jonas family's pre-wedding photos were captured by paparazzi. Priyanka Chopra was snapped having a photo shoot of her own outside the chateau, while Turner and Jonas' dog, dog, Porky Basquiat, was a certified star in his doggy tuxedo.

See more on Turner and Jonas in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

All the Epic Photos From Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' France Wedding

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Celebrate Second Wedding in France

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' Journey to the Altar

Related Gallery