Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's dog has died.

The newlyweds' beloved Waldo was hit by a car in New York City earlier this week, TMZ reports. ET has reached out to the couple's reps for comment.

The Alaskan Klee Kai was reportedly being walked by their dog walker on Wednesday, when the pup got spooked by a pedestrian, broke free and ran into the street before being struck by a vehicle. It reportedly took Turner and Jonas two days to go to the police because of how distraught they were, according to the outlet.

The Jonas Brother and Game of Thrones star welcomed their furry friend into their family in April of 2018. Waldo was the brother of the couple's other dog, Porky, who Jonas got Turner as a surprise.

"Welcome to the family @waldopicassojonas 🐶 ♥️ 💫” the actress wrote on Instagram when announcing their latest addition.

Last month, Jonas posted a sweep snap of him laying down in bed with Turner and one of their dogs.

"Nap game strong," he captioned the heartwarming pic.

Little Porky got to be part of Jonas and Turner's second wedding in France. The canine was even dressed in an adorable tuxedo.

Arnold Jerocki/GC Images

For more on their wedding day, watch below.

