Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra aren't planning for babies just yet.

A source tells ET that the couple, who tied the knot last December, want children eventually, but are choosing to focus on their marriage and careers at the moment.

"Nick and Priyanka want kids, but right now it’s not a priority," the source says. "Both are extremely busy, and with the Jonas Brothers reuniting and being a massive success the couple is conscious [of] how much time the tour takes up."

"Nick and Priyanka haven’t been putting pressure on having kids," the source adds. "They are enjoying married life, traveling and working. The couple is OK with when it happens, it happens, and it will be a blessing."

During an interview with Spotify's The Rewind With Guy Raz back in December, Jonas opened up about wanting to have kids someday.

"I definitely want to be a father someday," he said. "I think that's a real dream, and I think I have had to grow up pretty quick. With that, you could look at it two ways. You could say that was unfair, or you could say it has given me some real perspective at an early age."

"And I have seen a lot of life at an early age and I hope to be able to share that with a kid of my own someday," Jonas added.

Likewise, in a June interview with InStyle, Chopra discussed the legacy she hopes to leave behind for her future children.

"I want to change the world a little bit," she said. "My big endgame is creating a formidable career and legacy for myself, but at the same time I want to have moved something."

"I want my existence to have meant something," she continued. "I want my kids to turn around and be like, 'Yeah, that was my mom.'"

The family thoughts come amid the couple's Miami getaway, which Chopra recently shared pics from. In the photos, the duo looks very in love, with a pink swimsuit-clad Chopra smiling up at her adoring husband.

Watch the video below for more on the pair.

