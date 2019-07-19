Happy Birthday, Priyanka Chopra Jonas!

The actress turned 37 on Thursday, and in honor of her special day, her family and friends, along with husband Nick Jonas, all gathered together in Miami, Florida, to celebrate the night away.

Rocking a sparkly red 16Arlington dress, Judith Lieber rhinestoned lipstick purse and silver crown, the birthday girl kicked off her festivities by dancing around to "Burning Up" by the Jonas Brothers, which Nick adorably captured on his Instagram Stories:

The couple then enjoyed a late dinner with friends at David Grutman's Komodo restaurant, where Priyanka was treated with an over-the-top, red-and-gold cake that coincidentally matched her birthday look perfectly.

The crew continued the partying at LIV nightclub, where an eyewitness spotted Priyanka and Nick feeding each other shots and sipping on champagne. "Priyanka and Nick were adorable as usual," the eyewitness tells ET. "They danced a bunch and had a really great time."

"No other celebs were in attendance, but Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner did have a special birthday video played for Priyanka while she was at LIV," the eyewitness continues. "The video played on LIV's giant LED screens for the whole club to see."

ET obtained Sophie and Joe's shout-out vid, and needless to say, it's EPIC! "Hold up, hold up, hold up," Joe says in the clip, which the couple filmed while away on their honeymoon. "We have a special announcement to make."

Sophie then chimes in, excitedly shouting, "It's Priyanka Chopra Jonas' birthday tonight and she's in the muthaf**kin' club, let's hear it LIV, wooooo!"

Prior to the fun-filled bash, Nick took to Instagram on Thursday to wish his wife a happy birthday with a super sweet message. "Light of my world. My whole heart," he gushed. "I love you baby. Happy birthday."

ET caught up with Nick in April, where he called blending his and Priyanka's family a "beautiful thing."

