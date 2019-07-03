Priyanka Chopra couldn't be happier about being a member of the Jonas family!

After marrying Nick Jonas in Jodhpur, India, last year, not only did the actress acquire three great brothers-in-law (Joe, Kevin and Frankie Jonas), but she now has lifelong sisters in Joe's wife, Sophie Turner, and Kevin's wife, Danielle Jonas. Recently speaking to Elle UK, Priyanka gushed over her tight-knit bond with "The J Sisters."

"I've never had a sister, so it's really nice to have Danielle and Sophie, and just inheriting the family by proxy. Sophie is super talented, super funny and we have the most fun when we go out together," Priyanka said of the Game of Thrones star. "She’s incredible. By the time this [magazine] comes out, she'll be the new Mrs. Jonas -- I can't wait for her to join the family."

Earlier in the interview, Priyanka, 36, took a trip down memory lane, recalling what it was like planning her over-the-top, three-day wedding at the grand Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace with Nick, 26.

"We decided on the venue for our wedding in October and we got married on December 1," she told the outlet, revealing that 250 of their closest friends witnessed them tie the knot. "We had one-and-a-half months to plan, so we were just like, 'Yeah, yeah, yeah, let's get it.' And suddenly we were like, 'Ohhh god.' It was very extravagant."

"Hopefully, you just do it once," she joked."So it's fine."

Of married life, Priyanka says "it's so different" than just having a boyfriend.

"I'd never realized having a husband and a boyfriend are such different things. When you say your vows, it's like, this person is my family, and it's the family I chose," she explained. "There's a weird responsibility to them. And a safety that comes from it. We are learning about each other every day."

ET exclusively caught up with Nick back in April, where he opened up about Priyanka's close friendship with Sophie and Danielle.

"It's a great feeling," he shared. "I mean, it's kind of a dream where, as close as we are as brothers, that our [wives] are so connected as well."

"These incredible women have handled it so well and have been the best support system for each of us, individually and as a group," he added. "To get to share that with them is a really amazing thing."

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Priyanka Chopra Says Pal Meghan Markle Was Destined for 'Big Things'

All the Epic Photos From Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' France Wedding

Nick Jonas Says Jonas Brothers' Song 'I Believe' Is a 'Love Letter' to Priyanka Chopra

Related Gallery