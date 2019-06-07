Nick Jonas is revealing the special meaning behind one new Jonas Brothers song.

Speaking to Apple Music in honor of the Friday release of their comeback album, Happiness Begins, Nick revealed that one track, "I Believe," is for his wife, Priyanka Chopra.

"This song is a love letter to my wife," Nick said of the mid-tempo, swoon-worthy track. "I'm so excited to play it on tour."

"We listened to it a lot on your bachelor party," Joe Jonas added of the song. "It sounds even better by the beach."

"It does," Nick agreed. "So try that."

In the romance-filled song, Nick sings about sticking with someone forever and blocking out the public noise about their relationship.

"Every night every day; how about every lifetime? / Yeah I know what they say, and that's fine / 'Cause I'm here to stay through the good and the bad times / Baby save me a space in your mind," Nick sings. "Call me crazy / And people say that we move too fast / But I've been waiting, for a reason / Ain't no turning back / 'Cause you show me something I can't live without"

Likewise, Joe included a song, "Hesitate," for his wife, Sophie Turner. The emotional, raw track is all about working to pick the other person up in times of need.

"This is an important song," Joe said. "I wrote it for my significant other, Sophie, and it's one of those love letters that you write to your partner saying, 'I'll be there no matter what.'"

"I will take your pain / And put it on my heart / I won't hesitate / Just tell me where to start," Joe sings. "I thank the oceans for giving me you / You saved me once and I'll save you too / I won't hesitate for you"

For Kevin Jonas, who's married to and shares two children with Danielle Jonas, including love songs was an important part of their return to music.

"It's very important on an album for us to have some romantic songs," Kevin said of "Love Her," which comes toward the end of the album. "We've had a lot of vibey, upbeat songs that you listen to and by the eighth song, at this point in the dinner, you're finishing that bottle of wine. You had the main course."

ET caught up with the brothers at the premiere of their documentary, Chasing Happiness, and they gushed about the support of their wives.

"It's a dream come true," Nick said of all of their wives being there. "They're all so busy that the fact that they get to come here and support us means the world."

"We got them on their one day off!" Joe added.

