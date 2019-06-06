Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra aren't overly attached to their glamorous lives.

Nick covers the first digital issue of Harper's Bazaar with his two brothers, Joe and Kevin Jonas, and reveals that, during the Jonas Brothers' heyday, "there was a part" of him that wanted to leave stardom behind to live on a farm.

"There were times when he showed me many farms," Kevin reveals.

"Nick still shows us listings of farms," Joe adds. "He’ll say, 'There’s this one in Pennsylvania,' and I’m like, 'I don’t think that’s a good idea.'"

Despite the Jonas Brothers' recent comeback, Nick says that since marrying Priyanka in December, his desire for farm life hasn't totally left his mind.

"Certainly the person I ended up falling in love with and marrying is very famous and successful and all of that," he says. "I couldn’t have predicted that would happen, that life would take me down that path. The fact that she’d been working in this business for as long as I have, we could relate on that. I’m grateful to have found the right person."

"The farm is very much in play," he adds. "She loves the idea."

Eric Ray Davidson / Harper's Bazaar

Being open about their romantic relationships -- Nick with Priyanka, Joe with Sophie Turner, Kevin with Danielle Jonas -- is a new thing for the trio, who used to play coy about personal matters during their initial rise.

"We’d flinch if you asked about dating and things like that," Joe recalls. "We were so scared. We felt like something was going to take it down at any minute."

Their formerly uncomfortable nature surrounding their personal lives in the media came, thanks in large part, to the ridicule they received for wearing purity rings as teenagers.

"The very simple answer is that it was incredibly annoying," Nick says. "And then it became a defining factor of who we were as a band, which was disappointing. I was just trying to navigate love, and romance, and what sex even meant to me, at a sensitive age. The question should have been: Is it appropriate for people to talk about a 16-year-old’s sex life? It’s absolutely not -- and it wouldn’t necessarily fly today."

"It definitely wouldn’t," Joe emphatically says.

"Once I got older, and I experienced love, and had sex, and defined my view of the world, and what faith and religion actually meant to me, I accepted that [the rings] were probably a fascinating story to people. In the same way, the South Park episode [ridiculing the rings] is incredibly entertaining," Nick says. "I accept that it made some people curious and laugh. It doesn’t define us now. That’s what matters."

"... I love that we're all in a place where we can laugh at ourselves," Nick adds. "We don't take ourselves too seriously. We can acknowledge that we were once a little robotic and uncool. Now we’re just plain uncool -- and we’re okay with that."

Their new social media strategy -- general openness regarding their lives and career -- came thanks to an unlikely source -- Cardi B.

"That's why everyone loves Cardi B so much. She's the queen right now, because she is so brutally honest on her Instagram, whether it’s about herself, or others, or politics. She's a bada**," Joe explains. "I think people respond to that way more than they do any kind of mystery."

Eric Ray Davidson / Haper's Bazaar

While all is well between the brothers now, before Nick initiated their 2013 reunion, there were definite hard feelings brewing.

"At some point [the band] got so dysfunctional that we didn’t even let in outside writers," Joe recalls. "We didn’t have a producer. We didn’t have a label. We were like, 'We’re good with this.' Not to speak of memes, but it was like that dog and the burning house: 'This is fine.'"

When the youngest member of the group told his brothers that he wanted to break up the band, things only escalated.

"It was like, 'You’re joking.' And then it was like, 'F**k this. And f**k you guys. I’m going to go figure out what’s next for me and this will never happen again,'" Joe says. "I couldn’t even play one of our songs on stage with DNCE...even just to nod to the past."

Though Nick "felt guilty" about "having been so honest" he maintains it "was absolutely what needed to be done."

"I could have done a better job of communicating the way I felt," Nick says. "I’d had a month or two to live with this decision I’d made, and they hadn’t."

Eric Ray Davidson / Harper's Bazaar

Now, though, the band is back together with the massive hit song "Sucker," an Amazon Prime Video documentary, Chasing Happiness, a new album, Happiness Begins, which is due out Friday, and an upcoming tour.

"It felt like the appetite was out there," Nick says of their reunion. "That didn’t mean it would be easy. I’ve been saying, over and over, 'I’m so glad it worked.' By no means can we hang out and ride the wave. We’re going to have to keep pushing. But this could have gone terribly wrong. We’re grateful the pieces came together."

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Jonas Brothers Documentary Director Reveals What Didn't Make the Cut (Exclusive)

Jonas Brothers' 'Chasing Happiness': What They Say About Purity Rings, Falling in Love and Breaking Up

Jonas Brothers Talk 'New Chapter' and the Times They Thought Their Relationship Wouldn't Recover (Exclusive)

Related Gallery