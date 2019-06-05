Priyanka Chopra is opening up about some of the criticism she and husband Nick Jonas have received as a couple.

The actress covers InStyle magazine's July issue, and says lots of people have not been accepting of the fact that 36-year-old Chopra is 10 years older than 26-year-old Jonas.

"People gave us a lot of sh** about that and still do," she says. "I find it really amazing when you flip it and the guy is older, no one cares and actually people like it."

Chopra says she refuses to address other unfair criticisms, such as when a publication labeled her a "global scam artist" in an article published last December, suggesting she convinced Jonas to marry her as a way to raise her profile and help her career. The article was deleted after causing an outcry and her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, defended her on social media.

"Commenting on some stupidity means it eventually becomes important because I gave it importance," Chopra says about taking the high road. "A lot of people don't understand that way of thinking. It’s not a myopic thought ... it’s a long-term plan."

Chopra certainly has plenty of plans when it comes to her career, including her and her husband creating a reality show based on India's version of a rehearsal dinner -- A Week to Sangeet -- in which couples compete in a dance competition. She also reveals she and Mindy Kaling have plans for a romantic comedy based on a wedding that takes place in both America and India, featuring an all-South Asian cast.

"An all-Indian cast in a Hollywood movie -- I don’t think I would have been able to pitch that in a room three years ago," she notes. " ... Whenever you see Indian characters in Hollywood movies or on TV, the four or five people who have made it here -- like Mindy or Aziz [Ansari] -- had to write their own stories to be able to achieve them."

She also wants to become a mom when the time is right.

"I want to change the world a little bit," she shares. "My big endgame is creating a formidable career and legacy for myself, but at the same time I want to have moved something."

"I want my existence to have meant something," she continues. "I want my kids to turn around and be like, 'Yeah, that was my mom.'"

Family is clearly important to the actress, and she's definitely close to her sisters-in-law, Turner and Kevin Jonas' wife, Danielle. The trio, who often go on fun vacations and outings together, have even been dubbed "The J-Sisters."

"I feel scared for the boys," Chopra jokes. "We always steal their attention."

ET spoke to Jonas in April, when he called blending families with his wife "a beautiful thing."

