Priyanka Chopra is singing husband Nick Jonas' praises in a new interview.

"I married a feminist," she recently told the U.K.'s Sunday Times. "He's not afraid to use the word and I love that."

From the beginning of their relationship, Jonas has supported Chopra -- including a moment in which he encouraged her to take a work meeting instead of canceling it to enjoy their boat outing with friends. Jonas also had the actress' back when a publication labeled her a "global scam artist," suggesting she convinced him to marry her as a way to raise her profile and help her career. Not only did the crooner come to her defense, but so did the rest of his family, including Chopra's sister-in-law, Sophie Turner.

"I didn't comment on it at the time," Chopra shared. "But I went up to the hotel room to find Nick, Joe [Jonas], Sophie and my mum furiously responding to the article on their phones. They were like, 'These bastards! How dare they?' I thought, 'I'm having a great moment, nothing is going to burst my bubble.'"

The Baywatch star also wasn't bothered by criticism of her Jonas-heavy Instagram feed following their many wedding celebrations.

"If I wasn't a famous person and I'd just got married, don’t you think my Insta would have photos of me and my husband?" she asked. "Just because I'm famous, don't I have the ability to be proud of being a newlywed without people saying that I’m using my marriage? I gave up my right to privacy when I became a public person, it's the deal you make with the devil. But trust me, there are lots of things I still keep personal."

When it comes to her career, however, Chopra isn't afraid to speak out. She told the publication that amid the focus on "female and black representation in films," she's still waiting to see more people on screen who look like her.

"When ABC came to me for Quantico, I specifically said, 'I'm not going to do a big fat Indian wedding kind of part because I know you’re expecting that of me," she recalled. "As someone from south Asia, we're always put in the box of speaking with an amped accent, wearing the jewelry or being the exotic pretty girl. When I started in the US, I took the conscious decision to play ethnically ambiguous characters so that I wouldn't be as alien to American audiences."

As for whether children with Jonas will fit into her busy career right now, Chopra said, "It's too far ahead to know, but both of us really want to make a change." "My life has always been full of surprises. Whatever opportunity comes my way, I jump at it," she shared.

