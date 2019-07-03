Priyanka Chopra is praising her friend!

The 36-year-old actress covers the August issue of Elle UK and opens up about the surprising turn her pal, Meghan Markle's, life has taken. The ladies met at an event in January 2016, just months before Markle was introduced to her future husband, Prince Harry, that July.

"Megs… she was always meant for big things," Chopra gushes over the Duchess of Sussex. "To be a change and be an important voice in doing that. It’s amazing that she found that calling and has the platform to be able to do it."

Chopra, who gave the interview prior to the birth of Harry and Meghan's first child, Archie, in May, also reflects on how the former Suits star was meant to be a royal.

"By the time this comes out, she will have a baby -- it’s so amazing how lives change. I’m a big believer in taking charge of your life, but there’s got to be something bigger that puts us into the circumstances that we are put in," she says. "Destiny has a weird way of helping you to find your calling."

It seems Chopra and Markle could soon be neighbors, as the Quantico star reveals that she and husband Nick Jonas hope to purchase a London home in the future. The revelation comes as Chopra reflects on her Miss World victory back in 2000.

"I will never forget how the Millennium Dome [now The O2] looked that night, and how I felt after I won," Chopra recalls of winning the pageant. "Nick and I want to get a place in London at some point. Whenever I go there, I feel connected to the city."

Chopra's sweet comments about Markle come just over a month after she called out the British press for their "really unfortunate" treatment of her pal, something she attributed to racism.

"For sure, 100 percent," Chopra told the Sunday Times. "Of course it has to do with racism, it's an obvious reason. But the beauty of Meg is that she's been herself through all of this."

"A lot of people got to know her after everything [once she started dating Harry], but I knew her before and she's the same chick," Chopra continued. "Now that she's got a real platform, she talks about the same things she always did. We spent hours speaking about the difference that influence and dialogue can make to the world before this whole thing happened, so what you see now is authentically her. She's always been the girl wanting to move the needle."

Despite Markle's challenges with the press, Chopra insisted that "If there's anyone who can handle it, it's her."

"Meghan is such a progressive, modern girl. She's what the world is today -- a self-made woman who looks like each one of us," Chopra said, adding that they first connected on "how we see the world and as girls."

"I mean, she's stunning," Chopra continued, "but she is so completely herself."

