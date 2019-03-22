Priyanka Chopra Reacts to Rumors She is Feuding With Meghan Markle

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is opening up about her relationship with Meghan Markle.

The 36-year-old actress stopped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday and responded with laughter when a caller asked if she was upset with the 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex for skipping her December wedding to Nick Jonas.

"They said that you didn't go to her baby shower because you were pissed at her," Cohen said of Markle's lavish New York City soiree ahead of the birth of her first child with Prince Harry.

"Oh, my God. No, it's not true," Jonas said of her friend of more than three years.

Markle's East Coast shower, a source told ET, was hosted by Serena Williams and Genevieve Hillis, and attended by Abigail Spencer, Sarah Rafferty, Amal Clooney and many more. While Jonas did attend Markle's nuptials, she was not in attendance at the shower as she was working in Los Angeles.

During an appearance on WWHLjust before Markle's wedding last May, Jonas revealed that she'd consider having the Duchess as a bridesmaid at her own wedding.

“It depends on who I get married to. I could have an Indian wedding where we don’t have bridesmaids or I could have an American wedding where I might!” she said at the time.

“Plus, I have to find a guy who's worth marrying,” Jonas, who had yet to start dating her now-husband, added.

Prior to Jonas' nuptials, a source told ET that Markle would not be in attendance because she was trying not to "travel as much" during her pregnancy.

