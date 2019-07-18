Priyanka Chopra is feeling the love from her Jonas family.

The former Quantico star turned 37 on Thursday, and her husband, Nick Jonas, couldn't help but share a romantic and sweet birthday post dedicated to his "whole heart." Nick posted two photos of his lady love, in which she is wearing a pink saree and smiling wide.

"Light of my world. My whole heart. I love you baby. Happy birthday," the "When You Look Me in the Eyes" crooner commented on his sweet birthday tribute. His post was quickly filled with a slew of comments from fans, wishing his wife a happy birthday.

Nick's brother, Joe Jonas, also took to his Instagram Story to wish his "sis" a happy birthday. The singer, who is on his honeymoon with wife Sophie Turner, posted a selfie of himself holding a magazine with Priyanka on the cover.

"Happy birthday sis! Love ya! Look it's you!" he wrote on the pic.

Sophie also sent well wishes to her new sister-in-law.

Kevin Jonas' wife, Danielle, also shared a black-and-white photo of herself sitting with Priyanka.

"Happy birthday @priyankachopra! i hope your day is as bright and beautiful as you 💕 love you!," she captioned her post.

ET caught up with Nick in April, where he called blending his and Priyanka's family a "beautiful thing."

