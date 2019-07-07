Priyanka Chopra is showing off her husband's photography skills!

The actress took to social media on Sunday to share a few stunning, poolside photos from her Italian vacation with hubby Nick Jonas, and revealed that she put him to work to get the gorgeous shots!

"Best use of a vacation. The hubby taking pictures. Lol 😝 📷@nickjonas 👙 ☀️ 🍸 💏," she captioned the swimsuit pics.

Sister-in-law Sophie Turner also commented on the post, writing, “All you ladies pop yo [booties] like this," complete with seven fire emojis.

Chopra and Jonas' romantic trip also included a sweet dance in the fields of Tuscany and a date night cooking class. The proud husband shared the precious moments on his Instagram account.

Last month, Nick Jonas revealed to Apple Music that there's a special "love letter" to his wife in one of the new Jonas Brothers' songs.

"This song is a love letter to my wife," Nick said of "I Believe" on their comeback album, Happiness Begins. "I'm so excited to play it on tour."

"We listened to it a lot on your bachelor party," Joe Jonas chimed in about the song. "It sounds even better by the beach."

"It does," Nick agreed. "So try that."

On the romantic track, Nick sings about sticking with his love "through the good and the bad times."

"Every night every day; how about every lifetime? / Yeah I know what they say, and that's fine / 'Cause I'm here to stay through the good and the bad times / Baby save me a space in your mind," Nick sings. "Call me crazy / And people say that we move too fast / But I've been waiting, for a reason / Ain't no turning back / 'Cause you show me something I can't live without."

Read more on Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' love story, below!

