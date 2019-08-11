Beautycon Festival LA is officially here, and ET Live has you covered all weekend!

The two-day convention brings fans, influencers, entrepreneurs and celebrities in one room to connect, shop and talk all things beauty-related, featuring more than 150 brands (and you can shop all their best products here!), panels and special performances.

If you can't be there in person, ET Live is your next best place to be! We'll be bringing you all the action, including interviews with the stars and the biggest names in beauty. On Sunday we'll catch up with Ciara, Liza Koshy, Megan Thee Stallion, Hayley Williams, Tess Holiday and more.

Watch by downloading the ET Live mobile app from the Google Play store or Apple App Store. You can also stream ET Live on your Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire TV device.

And catch up on the highlights below!

SATURDAY HIGHLIGHTS

Daisy Marquez Kicks Off ET's First Interview of the Day!

The makeup artist stopped by the ET Lounge, where she spoke to Kristen Gill about how she defines beauty: "I think beauty can just be anything you want it to be … beauty doesn't have any boundaries; you can just make it your own and rock it."

MAAD Shares Her Beautycon Essentials

While speaking with ET, the singer/DJ revealed all of her Beautycon must-haves. "Definitely my headphones, a brush, 'cause the headphones jack you up," she joked. "Other than that, just think about the great music to play and that's about it."

Jen Atkin Gives Advice to Female Entrepreneurs

Celebrity hairstylist, Jen Atkin, spoke to ET's Oscar Gracey about women pursuing entrepreneurship! Atkins advised, "Don't have money be your goal you really want to be passionate about whatever you're doing… They're going to really know if you're doing it for the right reasons."

"Also know that everything's gonna be a lot of work. Nothing comes easy, but reach for the stars," she continued.

Atkin also expressed her excitement about women making their mark in every industry, saying, "It's such a great time for women right now. We're totally taking the mic in so many different industries, not just beauty!"

"And I hope to see more female CEOs and female venture capitalists. I think it's going to be really an amazing time," she added.

Jeannie Mai Says She's Dating, But Also Enjoying Her 'Hot Girl Summer!'

Mai gave ET juicy details about her love life! When asked about her current relationship, the television personality revealed, "I am going to keep it to myself, because it's a hot girl summer and I'm feeling hot and in love!"

Mai also talked about finding a man who loves her for her true self. "I think what's interesting is -- is that beautiful blend when you start dating of finding someone who accepts you for who you are but also making sure that you look hot," she added. "I like to make sure that he's seen me in my all natural like he also knows what he's dealing with."

Kahh Spence Talks Redefining Beauty

ET sat down with the hair stylist extraordinaire, who opened up about what beauty means to him. "Beauty is just about people embracing themselves and people just really feeling like their most beautiful self," Spence explained.

Erika La'Pearl and Melly Sanchez Tease Cardi B's Makeup Line

Cardi B's makeup artist, Erika La'Pearl, and beauty guru Melly Sanchez sat down with ET teasing Cardi B's upcoming makeup line, which the Invasion of Privacy rapper previously disclosed to ET may be in the works.

La'Pearl revealed, "She [Cardi B] wants me to be part of that process, which I think is amazing. She trusts me with her brand. I can't wait for it to come out. I know she's going to slay these girls."

La'Pearl also expressed how grateful she is to have Cardi B as a client, saying, "I like that she opened a lot of doors for me and I'm so thankful for that...I love her." She added, "That's why I choose to only work with her. She's already ten people in one."

Summer Mckeen on Self Love

The beauty guru about what she does to ensure that she's secure with herself.

"It's definitely a daily struggle. I don't think that any girl is super 100 percent sure of themselves all of the time," Mckeen revealed. "It's just a constant need to remind yourself that not everybody is perfect and to look in the mirror and think positive about yourself and continue to search for self love. That's something I try to do to find true beauty in myself."

Mckeen also talked about when she personally feels most beautiful. She described, "I feel most beautiful when I take my makeup off and do my skin routine for the night and I'm like totally comfortable."

RELATED CONTENT:

Beautycon LA 2019: Dates, Times, Who Will Be There & More!

Cardi B Says Being a Working Mom Is 'the Hardest Challenge Ever' at Beautycon NYC Panel

The Kardashians' Cosmetic Dermatologist Dr. Simon Ourian Dishes on the 'Natural' Look (Exclusive)