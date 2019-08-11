Kelly Rowland dropped by this year's Beautycon LA 2019 for a wide-ranging conversation with Charlamagne tha God, but when ET caught up with her on the convention's pink carpet, there was one subject we absolutely needed Rowland to weigh in on: Destiny's Child and the recent reports that the group is reuniting for a world tour.

"That was news to me, just as much as it was to you!" Rowland told ET's Cassie DiLaura. "I was like, 'Oh! My god, a tour is happening! Someone call me.'"

The rumors claimed Rowland, Beyoncé and Michelle Williams would be recording new music -- which would be the first since the Love Songs track "Nuclear" in 2013 -- and hitting the road for a reunion tour. (The trio previously united for Beyoncé's Super Bowl halftime show and during her Coachella set in 2018.)

Alas, Rowland seemed to indicate the ladies are focused on other things at the moment.

"Everybody's supportive of each other's personal ventures right now," she explained. "If it were to happen, I would want it to be a surprise. I feel like we know so much now. News is right at your fingertips and sometimes it's very bad journalism! Shame on you, whoever reported that."

In the meantime, Rowland is turning her eye towards conquering the beauty industry and had some sweet thoughts to share about how she makes her 4-year-old son, Titan, feel special.



"Every day I tell my son how smart he is, how brilliant he is, how he figures things our really great, and then I tell him how handsome he is," she said. "He's handsome, period, and sometimes it will come out of nowhere like, 'Gosh, you're such a good-looking kid.' He's always like, 'Thanks, mommy...' He gets really shy about it.

