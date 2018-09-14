It's been 18 years since Destiny's Child released "Independent Women," and Kelly Rowland is reflecting on how "proud" she is to have been a part of it.

"I remember that [music] video felt like everything just came together," Rowland told ET's Courtney Tezeno while at the Boys and Girls Club in Long Beach, California, on Thursday. "Everything happens for a reason. It was meant to be."

"That day was busy. I don't know why, but what sticks out to me with that video is, I believe Solange [Knowles] is over to the left," the 37-year-old singer recalled while watching a behind-the-scenes clip of the video. "There was a moment where the choreography was like, 'Stand up on this moment and then do your hands like this.' Solange goes [stomps and makes a face]. Her emphasis on making it that much bigger of a movement was so cute because everyone else was here. She was filled with so much excitement. She was, like, 12."

Almost two decades old, the single still resonates with many women today and is oftentimes used as a female empowerment anthem.

"I'm so proud to be a part of such a historical record," Rowland shared. "Especially now when you watch the marches, you see some of the lyrics being quoted on some of the huge banners and posters everyone has. You're just like, 'This is incredible!' It's a song that is, how old? You know what I mean? And it's still so relevant. I don't know if that's a good thing or a bad thing."

As for making music for the upcoming Charlie's Angels reboot -- "Independent Women" was used as the lead single for both Charlie's Angels soundtracks -- Rowland didn't shoot down the idea.

"I don't know. It's up to the ladies," she said laughing. "We'll see what happens."

Rowland, on her end, has already started working on a new album. "You'll hear a lot of my thoughts, whether it's relationships, world issues, self-growth, self-awareness [on the new music]," she revealed. "You'll hear it."

When she's not working on music, Rowland is giving back and recently partnered with the Boys and Girls Club of America to kick off "Renovation Across the Nation."

"We have actually taken this initiative to revitalize some of our Boys and Girls Club of America, one in every 50 states plus Washington, D.C.," Rowland shared. "It's a huge task that we are doing."

She also wants to give kids a space where they can become "future leaders" and help them be their best selves. "The type of seeds that we are pouring into young people is so important, especially right now. We need some leaders," she expressed. "We need some leaders. Our Colin Kaepernicks, that are going to speak out and be courageous and bold… I'm just so proud to be a part of the family."

