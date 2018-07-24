Destiny's Child Sends Birthday Wishes to Michelle Williams Following Her Mental Health Treatment

Michelle Williams got some birthday love from her Destiny's Child fam!

The singer turned 38 on Monday, just days after checking herself into a mental health facility for treatment of depression, as was reported by TMZ. In celebration of her special day, the girl group celebrated by sharing some sweet messages on social media.

"Happy Birthday to my sista @RealMichelleW - love you ‘Chelle," Kelly Rowland tweeted alongside a video of herself wearing a black trench coat and fascinator while singing "Happy Birthday" and doing a silly dance for her longtime friend.

Happy Birthday to my sista @RealMichelleW - love you ‘Chelle. pic.twitter.com/yL055SnFSe — KELENDRIA ROWLAND (@KELLYROWLAND) July 24, 2018

The official Destiny's Child Instagram account also sent Williams some birthday wishes. "Happy birthday to Michelle Williams," read the message along with a photo of the birthday girl looking stunning in a white fringe and sequin-covered gown.

The kind notes come after Williams announced on Instagram last week that she "recently listened to the same advice I have given to thousands around the world and sought help from a great team of healthcare professionals."

She continued: "Today I proudly, happily and healthily stand here as someone who will continue to always lead by example as I tirelessly advocate for the betterment of those in need. If you change your mind, you can change your life."

Last Friday, Williams gave fans an update on how she was doing. "I feel the [love]! I just wanted to let you guys know I'm better," she posted on her Instagram Story alongside a praying hands emoji. She later shared the same message on her Twitter, adding, "Progress not Perfection! ❤️."

Back in October of last year, Williams spoke about suffering from depression and suicidal thoughts at the height of Destiny Child's fame.

"I'm in one of the top-selling female groups of all time, suffering with depression," Williams confessed on The Talk at the time, adding that she had struggled with depression since she was 13, but didn't realize what it was until she was in her 30s. "I think at the age of 25, had I had a name to what I was feeling at the time, I would have disclosed that ‘I’ve been suffering from depression.'"

Here's more on Williams' journey:

