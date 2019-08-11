After teaming up with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign for "Hot Girl Summer" which dropped just days ago, Megan Thee Stallion already has a collaboration with Lizzo in the works.

The 24-year-old rapper sat down with ET's Kristen Gill at Beautycon 2019 in Los Angeles over the weekend, and she teased a future track featuring the "Truth Hurts" singer.

"Lizzo is my girl, and we're both from Texas. I love Lizzo," Megan said, referring to a number of Instagram pics showing the two Houston-based artists living their best life, drinking hard from the bottle and twerking to classical and jazz flute tunes.



When asked if their hangout might be a hint that they'll be working together on something in the near future, Megan said, "Of course!" She added that everything in the videos "was practice."

In fact, she also said it's not just a speculative project, but rather they've already figured out what it's going to sound like.

"I already know. And I just can't wait for y'all to hear it. It's amazing already," Megan said. "Just two Texas girls and we just had a really good time."

As for her instant-hit "Hot Girl Summer" -- a viral term Megan herself is credited with coining a year ago -- the rapper explained exactly what she thinks having a Hot Girl Summer is all about.

"Having a Hot Girl Summer is basically just about confidence. Being kind, being the life of the party and just being unapologetically you. You just have to be in love with yourself."

