Lizzo Is Ready to Be the Next Bachelorette -- With One NSFW Condition

Lizzo is ready to hand out some roses!

During a recent interview, the 31-year-old "Juice" singer reveals that, despite not watching The Bachelorette, she would "love" to be cast as the lead in a future season... as long as her non-negotiable -- and NSFW --requirements are met.

"If I was the Bachelorette, it would just be the coolest season ever," she tells Cosmopolitan. "The men would have to be naked and they would have to wear little thong briefs and they would have to feed me grapes."

"It would be mandatory to get my p**sy eaten at least once on the whole season, and it would have to be filmed," Lizzo adds. "It can be blurred, but I would want the people to know. The kids gotta learn someday."

While she's open to finding love on reality TV someday, right now she's "just actually happy and single" after a breakup, which left her "free of the evil Gemini."

"You know when people are single, but they’re still kind of grieving over it and they’re still kind of sad? I’m at the celebratory phase, like everything is a toast, everything is let’s go, girl," she explains. "I’m really living in my full zhuzh. My full juice."

One way she's embracing her single life is through self-care, something Lizzo recommends everyone do.

"You can have a relationship with yourself. And I know that that sounds silly. But I mean, really take yourself out to dinner, take yourself on dates, masturbate, f**k yourself, you know what I’m saying?" Lizzo says. "Cozy up with yourself and watch your favorite TV show. Talk to yourself out loud. Put on outfits and compliment yourself. Be the partner to yourself that you want."

During the sit down Lizzo also discusses what's gone wrong in her past relationships by explaining the "Truth Hurts" lyric, "Why are men great till they gotta be great?"

"I drank an entire bottle of wine to myself when that line happened," she reveals. "Basically, if you think about -- and I can only speak from my personal experience -- the idea of a partner, the idea of a quote unquote 'man' is so exciting and you want it, you crave it. Then you start getting those first fluttery feelings with somebody and it’s still so exciting."

"Until you get to the point where it’s not that exciting anymore," she continues. "The script flips and you’re dealing with either a f**kboy, or you’re dealing with an ancient motherf**ker, or you’re dealing with somebody who actually doesn’t have your best interests at heart or doesn’t actually love you. That shiny, exciting experience immediately goes to s**t."

"I’m like, the idea of you was great, but when I put you in this position of power in my life, you don’t know what to do," she adds.

On top of her love life, Lizzo is busy professionally as she's currently back in the studio "working on new music for 2020" and, on Friday, dropped the video for "Tempo," which features Missy Elliot.

Additionally, she's gearing up for the release of Hustlers, a film that she co-stars in alongside Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B.

"I’m just excited to be in a f**king movie," Lizzo gushes, before praising Jennifer and Cardi for the on-set environment they created.

"Working with J.Lo was the great story. S**t. She’s such a professional. She’s such a vet in the game," she says. "This was my first time on camera for a feature film. So I was looking at her like, Wow, you’re the leader right now. And she definitely did her job. She controlled the room and led the sisterhood."

"Cardi B was cool too though. Cardi B was funny, man. She had me rolling. She had everybody cracking up," Lizzo continues. "We got to improv and Cardi really took artistic liberties and just went off, and it was really cool to watch. She’s such a character."

Hustlers hits theaters Sept. 13.

