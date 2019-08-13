Back-to-school shopping is in full force!

As summer comes to a close, it's time to prepare for the new, busy school year ahead. And while shopping for supplies, dorm essentials and all those practical pieces are a priority on the back-to-school checklist, outfits are equally important.

To help you out, we've gathered ensembles inspired by the coolest TV characters to jumpstart your back-to-school wardrobe. Obsessed with the trendy fashions seen on Euphoria? Or do you prefer throwback getups like Stranger Things' '80s style?

Shop ET Style's selection back-to-school outfits to channel your favorite television alter egos.

Euphoria

Channel the cool, trendy vibes of Rue, Jules and Maddy from the controversial teen drama in a matching athleisure set, metallic backpack and, of course, glitter eye makeup.

Stranger Things

Set in the summer of 1985, season three served up all the retro fashion inspiration. Mid-'80s sartorial staples include a colorful printed tee, cutoff denim shorts, white lace-up sneakers and a bright scrunchie.

Riverdale

Veronica Lodge's student style is best described as preppy with a touch of edge. Stick to classic black and white with a polished bow blouse, flirty flared skirt and strappy heeled sandals.

Gossip Girl

The Upper East Side teen soap may have ended in 2012, but its iconic wardrobe famously worn by Serena van der Woodsen and Blair Waldorf are campus-style goals forever (The reboot was announced in July!). Think uptown chic à la a feminine, ruffled dress, color-blocked pumps and a statement headband.

