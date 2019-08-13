Back-to-School Outfits Inspired by TV Characters -- 'Euphoria,' 'Stranger Things' and More
Back-to-school shopping is in full force!
As summer comes to a close, it's time to prepare for the new, busy school year ahead. And while shopping for supplies, dorm essentials and all those practical pieces are a priority on the back-to-school checklist, outfits are equally important.
To help you out, we've gathered ensembles inspired by the coolest TV characters to jumpstart your back-to-school wardrobe. Obsessed with the trendy fashions seen on Euphoria? Or do you prefer throwback getups like Stranger Things' '80s style?
Shop ET Style's selection back-to-school outfits to channel your favorite television alter egos.
Euphoria
Channel the cool, trendy vibes of Rue, Jules and Maddy from the controversial teen drama in a matching athleisure set, metallic backpack and, of course, glitter eye makeup.
GET THE LOOK:
Criminal Damage Oversized Acid Wash Hoodie, $79; Criminal Damage Cargo Legging Shorts, $40
Violet Voss Eye Glitter Topper, $15
Hynes Victory Faux Leather Backpack, $35
Stranger Things
Set in the summer of 1985, season three served up all the retro fashion inspiration. Mid-'80s sartorial staples include a colorful printed tee, cutoff denim shorts, white lace-up sneakers and a bright scrunchie.
GET THE LOOK:
Tommy Jeans Script Crop Tee, $45; Tommy Jeans Cutoff Denim Shorts, $80
Nike Ebernon Low Casual Sneakers, $65
Motique Accessories Set of 2 Large Scrunchies, $8
Riverdale
Veronica Lodge's student style is best described as preppy with a touch of edge. Stick to classic black and white with a polished bow blouse, flirty flared skirt and strappy heeled sandals.
GET THE LOOK:
Forever 21 Plus Size Bow Ruffle-Trim Shirt, $35
Susana Monaco High Waisted Flare Skirt, $108
A New Day Tawnie Twist Front Heeled Pumps, $33
Gossip Girl
The Upper East Side teen soap may have ended in 2012, but its iconic wardrobe famously worn by Serena van der Woodsen and Blair Waldorf are campus-style goals forever (The reboot was announced in July!). Think uptown chic à la a feminine, ruffled dress, color-blocked pumps and a statement headband.
GET THE LOOK:
H&M Flounce-Sleeved Dress, $25
Something Navy High Knot Headband, $25
Nine West Manque Pointy Toe Pumps,
$89 $70
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
