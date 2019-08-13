Fashion

Back-to-School Outfits Inspired by TV Characters -- 'Euphoria,' 'Stranger Things' and More

By Amy Lee‍
Back-to-school shopping is in full force! 

As summer comes to a close, it's time to prepare for the new, busy school year ahead. And while shopping for supplies, dorm essentials and all those practical pieces are a priority on the back-to-school checklist, outfits are equally important. 

To help you out, we've gathered ensembles inspired by the coolest TV characters to jumpstart your back-to-school wardrobe. Obsessed with the trendy fashions seen on Euphoria? Or do you prefer throwback getups like Stranger Things' '80s style? 

Shop ET Style's selection back-to-school outfits to channel your favorite television alter egos. 

Euphoria 

Channel the cool, trendy vibes of Rue, Jules and Maddy from the controversial teen drama in a matching athleisure set, metallic backpack and, of course, glitter eye makeup. 

GET THE LOOK: 

Criminal Damage hoodie and leggings set
ASOS

Criminal Damage Oversized Acid Wash Hoodie, $79; Criminal Damage Cargo Legging Shorts, $40

Violet Voss eye glitter topper
Sephora

Violet Voss Eye Glitter Topper, $15

Hynes Victory Faux Leather Backpack
Walmart

Hynes Victory Faux Leather Backpack, $35

Stranger Things 

Set in the summer of 1985, season three served up all the retro fashion inspiration. Mid-'80s sartorial staples include a colorful printed tee, cutoff denim shorts, white lace-up sneakers and a bright scrunchie. 

GET THE LOOK: 

Tommy Jeans script crop tee and denim cutoff shorts
Nordstrom

Tommy Jeans Script Crop Tee, $45; Tommy Jeans Cutoff Denim Shorts, $80

Nike Ebernon Low Casual Sneakers
Macy's

Nike Ebernon Low Casual Sneakers, $65

Motique Accessories Set of 2 Large Scrunchies
Amazon

Motique Accessories Set of 2 Large Scrunchies, $8

Riverdale 

Veronica Lodge's student style is best described as preppy with a touch of edge. Stick to classic black and white with a polished bow blouse, flirty flared skirt and strappy heeled sandals. 

GET THE LOOK: 

Forever 21 Plus Size Bow Ruffle-Trim Shirt
Forever 21

Forever 21 Plus Size Bow Ruffle-Trim Shirt, $35

Susana Monaco High Waisted Flare Skirt
Shopbop

Susana Monaco High Waisted Flare Skirt, $108

A New Day Tawnie Twist Front Heeled Pumps
Target

A New Day Tawnie Twist Front Heeled Pumps, $33

Gossip Girl

The Upper East Side teen soap may have ended in 2012, but its iconic wardrobe famously worn by Serena van der Woodsen and Blair Waldorf are campus-style goals forever (The reboot was announced in July!). Think uptown chic à la a feminine, ruffled dress, color-blocked pumps and a statement headband. 

GET THE LOOK: 

H&M flounce sleeved dress
H&M

H&M Flounce-Sleeved Dress, $25

Something Navy High Knot Headband
Nordstrom

Something Navy High Knot Headband, $25

Nine West Manque Pointy Toe Pumps
Nine West

Nine West Manque Pointy Toe Pumps, $89 $70

