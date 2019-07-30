Meghan Markle wore a $120 jumpsuit while on set of the cover shoot for the British Vogue issue that she guest-edited.

The Duchess of Sussex was spotted in the video for the September "Forces for Change" issue, next to the mag's editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful, wearing a sleek, black sleeveless belted one-piece from affordable sustainable brand Everlane.

And it's still available to shop!

Meghan has worn the line since before she was engaged to Prince Harry. She has been seen carrying the brand's essential Day Market Tote around town.

Whatever Meghan is identified wearing, especially when it's affordable, it often sells out quick (her Mother jeans had to be restocked multiple times), so we suggest you act fast and nab this comfy, versatile one-and-done piece.

Shop the royal's exact jumpsuit ahead, along with similar versions that won't break the bank.

British Vogue / YouTube

Shop Meghan's Jumpsuit:

Everlane

Shop Similar Jumpsuits:

Nordstrom

Eloquii

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

Summer 2019 Sunglasses Celebs Are Wearing -- Meghan Markle, J.Lo & More!

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2019: Meghan Markle's Favorite Jeans Brand Is 33% Off

Get the Look: Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's Chic Christening Outfits

12 of Meghan Markle's Favorite Makeup, Skincare and Hair Products