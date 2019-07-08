Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are both the epitome of elegance!

The duchesses looked absolutely chic at Baby Archie's christening on Saturday. The in-laws gathered for the milestone event over the weekend to celebrate Meghan and Prince Harry's first child.

The glowing new mom stunned in a white Christian Dior quarter-sleeve dress with matching hat, Dior nude suede pumps and Cartier diamond stud earrings as she held Archie, who wore a traditional christening gown.

Kate brightened the room in a salmon pink neck bow pleated dress by Stella McCartney, accessorized with a red satin braided headband and coordinating suede pumps.

CHRIS ALLERTON/AFP/Getty Images

Channel the royals' gorgeous style by shopping similar selects ahead.

GET THE LOOK:

Meghan's Outfit

Ann Taylor

Kate's Outfit

Walmart

ASOS

