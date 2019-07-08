Get the Look: Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's Chic Christening Outfits
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are both the epitome of elegance!
The duchesses looked absolutely chic at Baby Archie's christening on Saturday. The in-laws gathered for the milestone event over the weekend to celebrate Meghan and Prince Harry's first child.
The glowing new mom stunned in a white Christian Dior quarter-sleeve dress with matching hat, Dior nude suede pumps and Cartier diamond stud earrings as she held Archie, who wore a traditional christening gown.
Kate brightened the room in a salmon pink neck bow pleated dress by Stella McCartney, accessorized with a red satin braided headband and coordinating suede pumps.
Channel the royals' gorgeous style by shopping similar selects ahead.
GET THE LOOK:
Meghan's Outfit
Calvin Klein Shoulder-Tie Dress,
$134 $70 at Macy's
Suede Pumps,
$70 $40 at H&M
Modern Classic Studs, $28 at Ann Taylor
Kate's Outfit
Ever-Pretty Bow Tie Dress, $30 at Walmart
My Accessories London knotted headband, $10 at ASOS
I.N.C. Zitah Pumps, $70 at Macy's
