Get the Look: Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's Chic Christening Outfits

By Amy Lee‍
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle christening style
CHRIS ALLERTON/AFP/Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are both the epitome of elegance! 

The duchesses looked absolutely chic at Baby Archie's christening on Saturday. The in-laws gathered for the milestone event over the weekend to celebrate Meghan and Prince Harry's first child. 

The glowing new mom stunned in a white Christian Dior quarter-sleeve dress with matching hat, Dior nude suede pumps and Cartier diamond stud earrings as she held Archie, who wore a traditional christening gown. 

Kate brightened the room in a salmon pink neck bow pleated dress by Stella McCartney, accessorized with a red satin braided headband and coordinating suede pumps. 

Baby Archie Christening Official Family pic
CHRIS ALLERTON/AFP/Getty Images

Channel the royals' gorgeous style by shopping similar selects ahead. 

GET THE LOOK: 

Meghan's Outfit

Calvin Klein white tie-shoulder sheath dress
Macy's

Calvin Klein Shoulder-Tie Dress, $134 $70 at Macy's

H&M nude suede pumps
H&M

Suede Pumps, $70 $40 at H&M 

Ann Taylor classics stud earrings
Ann Taylor

Modern Classic Studs, $28 at Ann Taylor

Kate's Outfit 

Ever-Pretty pink neck bow dress
Walmart

Ever-Pretty Bow Tie Dress, $30 at Walmart

ASOS red knotted headband
ASOS

My Accessories London knotted headband, $10 at ASOS

I.N.C. red pumps
Macy's

I.N.C. Zitah Pumps, $70 at Macy's

