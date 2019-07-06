Meghan Markle Glows in Dior at Baby Archie's Christening

Being a new mom clearly suits Meghan Markle.

The 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex looked incredible at her son, Archie's, christening on Saturday, wearing an elegant white Christian Dior quarter-sleeve dress, which she paired with a white fascinator and Cartier earrings.

Her dark locks were pulled back in a sleek bun and her makeup consisted of light eye shadow, blush and a nude lip. The Duke of Sussex, on his end, looked dapper in a beige suit with a baby blue tie and white button-up shirt.

The proud parents were all smiles in the official family photo, which also included Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, Prince Charles, Camila, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, Kate Middleton -- in a delightful pink Stella McCartney dress -- and Princess Diana's sisters, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes.

CHRIS ALLERTON/AFP/Getty Images

CHRIS ALLERTON/AFP/Getty Images

Archie's christening took place in a small, private ceremony by the Archbishop of Canterbury in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle. The official photos were released shortly after the intimate ceremony.

Meghan has laid low since the birth of Archie on May 6, only attending the Trooping the Colour parade on June 8 to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's birthday, and making a surprise appearance with Harry at the first-ever regular season Major League Baseball game in London between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox on June 29. Meghan looked lovely as ever at the baseball game, sporting a belted black Stella McCartney dress.

She also stepped out on Thursday to watch her good friend, Serena Williams, in her round two match against Slovenia's Kaja Juvan during Wimbledon at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Meanwhile, royal expert Katie Nicholl recently told ET that Meghan and Harry are loving being new parents, and hope to have more children.

"Sources close to the couple told me that they really would love to have a big family," Nicholl said. "They are, by all accounts, amazing parents. They are loving parenthood."

"They absolutely want siblings for Archie, so possibly we will have a pregnancy announcement -- a second pregnancy announcement for Meghan and Harry sometime next year -- but, for the moment, the focus is obviously on Archie," she added.

Watch the video below for more:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

How Prince Harry's Childhood Resentment Is Shaping Son Archie's Normal Upbringing

Priyanka Chopra Says Pal Meghan Markle Was Destined for 'Big Things'

Serena Williams Reveals When She'll Give Close Friend Meghan Markle Parenting Advice

Related Gallery