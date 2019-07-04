Meghan Markle is supporting her bestie!

The Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance at Wimbledon on Thursday, to cheer on Serena Williams in her round two match against Slovenia's Kaja Juvan.

Meghan opted for a relaxed, chic look for her appearance -- one of just a handful she's made since welcoming her son, Archie, with husband, Prince Harry. The royal stepped out in jeans, a black Lavender Hill Clothing T-shirt and a L'Agence white blazer. Meghan completed her look with dark Le Specs sunglasses, a stylish hat by Maison Michele and Pippa Small earrings.

Meghan was all smiles during the match, and was spotted laughing, cheering and chatting with friends Genevieve Hillis and Lindsay Roth, who attended Northwestern University with the Duchess.

Though Meghan's appearance at Wimbledon was unannounced, a source previously told ET that the Duchess was planning to break maternity leave and watch her pal play.

According to the source, the only thing that would've stopped Meghan from attending the annual tennis tournament was if Baby Archie kept "her home last minute."

Meghan's Wimbledon appearance comes just days after her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, attended the tournament.

The two women attended Wimbledon together last year -- in their first solo outing -- during the Ladies' Single Final match between Serena and Angelique Kerber, which Serena went on to lose. Meghan even re-wore the hat from that occasion to Thursday's match.

