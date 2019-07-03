Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Thinking About Baby No. 2 Already?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are on the same page when it comes to having more children.

On Tuesday, ET spoke with royal expert Katie Nicholl, who says the couple would love to give son Archie siblings.

"People are already speculating about baby number two for the Sussexes," Nicholl says. "I think it’s probably a little premature to be speaking about a second baby. That said, sources close to the couple told me that they really would love to have a big family. They are, by all accounts, amazing parents. They are loving parenthood."

"They absolutely want siblings for Archie, so possibly we will have a pregnancy announcement -- a second pregnancy announcement for Meghan and Harry sometime next year -- but, for the moment, the focus is obviously on Archie," she continues.

Nicholl notes how becoming parents has transformed both 37-year-old Meghan and 34-year-old Harry.

"Their life has changed enormously and that was one of the things the sources I spoke to .... told me -- that this really has been a life-transforming event," she says. "Yes, they're royals, yes, they probably have more help than the rest of us, but this really has turned their world upside down for the better. So, I think at the moment, they’re focusing on Archie, but I know it’s their plan to have more than one child."

Meghan gave birth to Archie on May 6, and he's set to have his christening on Saturday. Nicholl says a palace insider tells her that the event will be "intimate and small," with only 20-25 guests present. She notes how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are striving to give their son as normal an upbringing as possible, starting with him giving him as much privacy as they can.

"You have to remember that Prince Harry grew up very much in the spotlight, never far away from the gaze of the cameras and at points in his life, that's been something he has resented," she says. "And my understanding is that at [their new home] Frogmore, they have essentially built a fortress, one of their closest friends told me it was their oasis, their sanctuary where they're going to raise their child away from the spotlight. They are tucked away there, they are set in acres of beautiful green space, you cannot get close to the property and behind the walls of Frogmore cottage. Archie is enjoying, albeit a privileged lifestyle, a remarkably ordinary lifestyle."

