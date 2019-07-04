Stranger Things is all about '80s fashion this season!

The hit Netflix series has returned with the squad of monster-battling teens heading into summer 1985 in Hawkins, Indiana.

Despite the darkness that the evil supernatural forces bring, the fashion is colorful and bright, thanks to the fun, retro wardrobe.

In the spirit of the season three premiere, shop '80s-inspired clothing and accessories to channel Eleven and her friends.

Colorful Prints

No '80s wardrobe is complete without a loud, printed number and a striped ringer tee to wear with light-washed denim shorts and sneakers.

GET THE LOOK:

Scrunchies, Suspenders & '80s Jeans

Netflix

Netflix

Mom jeans embellished with suspenders -- with a bright scrunchie atop, of course!

GET THE LOOK:

Metallic Glam

Eleven and Max go glam in an awesome mall montage where they rock metallic jackets, statement earrings, gloves and oversized headbands.

GET THE LOOK:

