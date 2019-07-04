Fashion

Channel ‘Stranger Things’ Season 3: Shop the Coolest ‘80s-Inspired Fashions

By Amy Lee‍
Stranger Things
Stranger Things is all about '80s fashion this season! 

The hit Netflix series has returned with the squad of monster-battling teens heading into summer 1985 in Hawkins, Indiana. 

Despite the darkness that the evil supernatural forces bring, the fashion is colorful and bright, thanks to the fun, retro wardrobe. 

In the spirit of the season three premiere, shop '80s-inspired clothing and accessories to channel Eleven and her friends. 

Colorful Prints

Stranger Things
Stranger Things season three BTS
No '80s wardrobe is complete without a loud, printed number and a striped ringer tee to wear with light-washed denim shorts and sneakers. 

GET THE LOOK: 

Stranger Things eleven printed romper
Stranger Things Eleven Romper, $28 at Target

Stranger Things hawkins ringer striped tee
Stranger Things Hawkins Striped T-Shirt, $15 at Target

Levi's 501 long denim shorts
Levi's 501 Cuff Long Denim Shorts, $70 at Nordstrom

Reebok freestyle hi sneaker
Reebok Freestyle Hi Sneaker, $75

Scrunchies, Suspenders & '80s Jeans

Stranger Things season 3 promo
Stranger Things
Mom jeans embellished with suspenders -- with a bright scrunchie atop, of course!

GET THE LOOK: 

H&M suspenders
Suspenders, $10 at H&M

Kitsch metallic scrunchies
Kitsch Metallic Scrunchies, $12 at Shopbop

Topshop acid wash jeans
Topshop Acid Wash Jeans, $70 $35 at Nordstrom

Metallic Glam  

Eleven and Max go glam in an awesome mall montage where they rock metallic jackets, statement earrings, gloves and oversized headbands. 

GET THE LOOK:  

Forever 21 gold metallic jacket
Forever 21 Metallic Windbreaker, $40 $32

ASOS heart drop earrings
ASOS Heart Ball Drop Earrings, $7

