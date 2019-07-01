Grab your favorite scrunchie, tease up your hair and meet us in the food court, because Stranger Things is taking us back to the summer of '85!

In the highly anticipated third season, which drops this Thursday, July 4 on Netflix, fans will get the chance to see Mike, Eleven, Dustin, Lucas, Will and Max embrace their teenage years in Hawkins, Indiana -- which just happens to have a brand-new Starcourt mall.

ET has the exclusive scoop straight from stars Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink, who gush about one of the season's most exciting scenes: an awesomely '80s mall montage starring Eleven and Max!

"That was a lot of fun!" Sink dished to our cameras last week at the Stranger Things world premiere red carpet in Santa Monica, California. "I think we shot that over the course of, like, two days, but it was really fun. We played music, we got in the mood, and all the laughter that you see between Millie and I -- it’s all genuine fun that we’re having."

"Whatever you saw onscreen was what really happened," Brown confessed when asked about the lighthearted scene. "We were playing really loud music -- Cyndi Lauper, Madonna -- and we had the best time. Especially filming with your best friend, it’s kind of really easy."

Coincidentally, the two co-stars and best friends showed up in matching pretty-in-pink looks to the Stranger Things premiere event on Friday.

"We didn't even plan that!" Sink exclaimed. "But It works because she's, like, in the dress and I’m in the pants."

Sink was thinking pink in a custom Prada double-satin jumpsuit with a crystal embellished bodice, while Brown wowed on the red carpet in a custom Rodarte pink princess dress featuring an epic train.

Brown revealed that she was inspired by the "summer of love" for her season three premiere look.

"As soon as I think I think of the ‘80s and the summer, I think pink and vibrant colors and I wanted to have a great time, so Rodarte completely embodied my vision."

Dying for more Stranger Things? Catch up on everything you need to remember before bingeing season three on Thursday, July 4, on Netflix.

